Netanyahu vs deep state israeliano | la resa dei conti sembra volgere a suo favore ma si profila un contraccolpo

di Giacomo GabelliniUna recente indagine avviata per ricostruire le dinamiche che hanno portato al disastro del 7 ottobre 2023 ha permesso allo Shin Bet, il servizio di sicurezza interno israeliano, di risalire a una serie di pagamenti inviati dal Qatar verso alcuni membri dell'ufficio del primo ministro, tra cui Eli Feldstein, Jonatan Urich e Yisrael Einhorn. Alcuni dei principali collaboratori di Netanyahu avrebbero in altri termini ricevuto cospicui fondi con il mandato di fornire alla stampa nazionale notizie utili a delineare un'immagine positiva dell'emirato, parallelamente impegnato da anni in una campagna di finanziamento di Hamas intermediata dal sistema bancario israeliano.Il denaro qatariota, documenta un rapporto dello Shin Bet risalente al 4 marzo, si è rivelato tuttavia utilissimo anche a irrobustire militarmente Hamas.

