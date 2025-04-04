Mister Movie | Zootopia 2 | Prime Foto Nuovo Personaggio e Data d’Uscita!

Zootopia! Sono state rilasciate le Prime immagini di Zootopia 2, e le novità sono succulente. Il film d'animazione Disney, sequel del successo del 2016, promette di riportarci nel mondo creato da Byron Howard e Rich Moore, con Ginnifer Goodwin e Jason Bateman pronti a riprendere i ruoli di Judy Hopps e Nick Wilde. Dr. Fuzzby: Il Nuovo Arrivo che Rivoluzionerà ZootopiaUna delle novità più interessanti è l'introduzione di Dr. Fuzzby, un adorabile quokka terapista interpretato dalla talentuosa Quinta Brunson. Chissà quali problemi affliggeranno gli abitanti di Zootopia e come Judy e Nick si relazioneranno con questo Nuovo Personaggio. Sarà lui la chiave per risolvere il Mistero che li attende? Un Serpente Misterioso e Indagini Sotto Copertura

