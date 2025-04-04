Mister Movie | Hailee Steinfeld in Avengers | Doomsday? La Verità Svelata su Occhio Di Fal

Hailee Steinfeld, durante un evento affollato di fan, possa aver inavvertitamente confermato la sua presenza in Avengers: Doomsday! L'attrice, nota per il ruolo di Kate Bishop nell'universo Marvel, ha risposto con un cenno affermativo quando le è stato chiesto direttamente della sua partecipazione al prossimo film dei supereroi. Ma cosa significa realmente questo per il futuro degli Young Avengers nel MCU? Hailee Steinfeld ha Rivelato Troppo? L'Indizio ChiaveSubito dopo questa presunta conferma, alcuni testimoni hanno notato un cambiamento nell'atteggiamento di Steinfeld, suggerendo che l'attrice si fosse resa conto di aver rivelato informazioni riservate sul casting. Sappiamo bene che i Marvel Studios mantengono un controllo rigoroso sugli annunci del cast, specialmente per i progetti Avengers che rappresentano eventi culminanti delle loro fasi cinematografiche. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Hailee Steinfeld in Avengers: Doomsday? La Verità Svelata su Occhio Di Fal Leggi su Mistermovie.it Sembra che, durante un evento affollato di fan, possa aver inavvertitamente confermato la sua presenza in! L'attrice, nota per il ruolo di Kate Bishop nell'universo Marvel, ha risposto con un cenno affermativo quando le è stato chiesto direttamente della sua partecipazione al prossimo film dei supereroi. Ma cosa significa realmente questo per il futuro degli Youngnel MCU?ha Rivelato Troppo? L'Indizio ChiaveSubito dopo questa presunta conferma, alcuni testimoni hanno notato un cambiamento nell'atteggiamento di, suggerendo che l'attrice si fosse resa conto di aver rivelato informazioni riservate sul casting. Sappiamo bene che i Marvel Studios mantengono un controllo rigoroso sugli annunci del cast, specialmente per i progettiche rappresentano eventi culminanti delle loro fasi cinematografiche.

Hailee Steinfeld Warns Sexy Sinners Role Is 'Far Removed' from Past Parts: 'I'm Stepping Into My Own' - Jordan in the vampire movie, in theaters April 18 Benjamin ... Warner Bros. Pictures Hailee Steinfeld is sinking her teeth into a new kind of role in the new vampire film Sinners. (people.com)

Hailee Steinfeld’s Character In Michael B. Jordan’s New Movie Is The Role We’ve Been Waiting For Since Her Transformers Film - The upcoming 1930s-set vampire movie Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan features the multi-talented Hailee Steinfeld as a key player in the narrative, and her role is one that fans have waited for ... (msn.com)