Mister Movie | Chris Pratt Ritorna come Star-Lord in Avengers | Doomsday? Novità!

Chris Pratt e ti stai chiedendo che fine ha fatto Star-Lord? Bene, ho delle ottime notizie per te! Chris Pratt ha recentemente affrontato le speculazioni sulla sua assenza all'annuncio del cast di Avengers: Doomsday e ha confermato il suo futuro nei panni di Star-Lord. Durante la promozione del suo prossimo film, Mercy, Pratt ha rassicurato i fan che la Marvel manterrà la promessa del ritorno di Star-Lord. E ha anche commentato l'incidente della sedia mancante durante l'evento di presentazione di Doomsday! Il Ritorno Promesso di Star-Lord: Cosa AspettarsiParlando con Steve Weintraub di Collider, Chris Pratt ha dichiarato: "Non posso dire, per i miei fan, dove rivedranno Star-Lord, ma posso dir loro che abbiamo fatto una promessa alla fine di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 che il leggendario Star-Lord tornerà, e tornerà davvero!" Ricordiamo che è apparso in Guardiani della Galassia (2014), Avengers: Infinity War e Avengers: Endgame. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Chris Pratt Ritorna come Star-Lord in Avengers: Doomsday? Novità! Leggi su Mistermovie.it Sei un fan die ti stai chiedendo che fine ha fatto? Bene, ho delle ottime notizie per te!ha recentemente affrontato le speculazioni sulla sua assenza all'annuncio del cast die ha confermato il suo futuro nei panni di. Durante la promozione del suo prossimo film, Mercy,ha rassicurato i fan che la Marvel manterrà la promessa del ritorno di. E ha anche commentato l'incidente della sedia mancante durante l'evento di presentazione di! Il Ritorno Promesso di: Cosa AspettarsiParlando con Steve Weintraub di Collider,ha dichiarato: "Non posso dire, per i miei fan, dove rivedranno, ma posso dir loro che abbiamo fatto una promessa alla fine di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 che il leggendariotornerà, e tornerà davvero!" Ricordiamo che è apparso in Guardiani della Galassia (2014),: Infinity War e: Endgame.

Super Mario movie is coming in 2022 and stars Chris Pratt - The Mario animated movie is a collaboration between Nintendo ... The lead role of Mario goes to none other than Chris Pratt, of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World fame. (t3.com)

Beyond Chris Pratt’s Wildest Dreams: ‘Super Mario Bros Movie’ Powered Up To Record-Breaking Heights - Chris Pratt brought his own charm to the role, and the star-studded cast around him only added to the movie’s appeal. The movie continues to attract fans even years later following its ... (hollywoodoutbreak.com)

Chris Pratt Reveals Son Jack, 12, 'Actually Cried' During His New Movie “The Electric State”: 'Really Sweet' - Chris Pratt's son had an emotional reaction to seeing his dad's new movie. The actor, 45, spoke with Entertainment Tonight while doing press for his new movie The Electric State alongside costar ... (aol.com)