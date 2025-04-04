Masterpieces for Violin and Piano

Masterpieces for Violin and Piano” in programma giovedì 29 maggio 2025, alle. Romatoday.it - Masterpieces for Violin and Piano Leggi su Romatoday.it Il Capriccio Italiano Festival continua ad offrire spettacolo ed esibizioni di livello nella fantastica cornice della Capitale. La rassegna promette musica di grande qualità anche nel prossimo appuntamento, il concerto “forand” in programma giovedì 29 maggio 2025, alle.

Masterpieces for Violin and Piano. Teatro Lirico, in Cagliari the cellist Mario Brunello takes the stage. Neri Marcorè reinterprets “The Good News” at the theatre. Ghilarza, an appointment with the stories of Pablo Trincia - L'Unione Sarda English. Ne parlano su altre fonti

WCMS – 3 masterpieces feature Copland’s Violin Sonata and Brahms Horn Trio - The Winnipeg Free Press would like to show you notifications for breaking news and noteworthy local journalism. If you wish to manage your notification settings from this browser you will need to ... (winnipegfreepress.com)