Man United v Man City | formazione statistiche e anteprima

anteprima della partita di Man United v Man CityIl difensore del Manchester United Diogo Dalot ha parlato con il Derby contro il Manchester City prima che i vicini si incontrassero di nuovo in Premier League domenica.“C’è la storia, la rivalità”, ha detto Dalot al sito Web di United, descrivendo il concorso come “tutti vogliono giocare”. “Questo lo rende speciale.”Lo United è tornato in azione dopo la pausa internazionale con una sostenuta sconfitta per 1-0 nella Foresta di Nottingham del terzo posto martedì e ha iniziato il fine settimana a sette punti dalla metà superiore del tavolo.“Dobbiamo recuperare bene perché i giochi stanno arrivando velocemente”, ha avvertito Dalot. “Allo stesso tempo, giocheremo uno dei migliori giochi che puoi giocare in Premier League, quindi questo deve darti un po ‘di più quando entri in campo. Leggi su Justcalcio.com 2025-04-04 18:59:00 Ecco quanto riportato poco fa:della partita di Manv ManIl difensore del ManchesterDiogo Dalot ha parlato con il Derby contro il Manchesterprima che i vicini si incontrassero di nuovo in Premier League domenica.“C’è la storia, la rivalità”, ha detto Dalot al sito Web di, descrivendo il concorso come “tutti vogliono giocare”. “Questo lo rende speciale.”Loè tornato in azione dopo la pausa internazionale con una sostenuta sconfitta per 1-0 nella Foresta di Nottingham del terzo posto martedì e ha iniziato il fine settimana a sette punti dalla metà superiore del tavolo.“Dobbiamo recuperare bene perché i giochi stanno arrivando velocemente”, ha avvertito Dalot. “Allo stesso tempo, giocheremo uno dei migliori giochi che puoi giocare in Premier League, quindi questo deve darti un po ‘di più quando entri in campo.

