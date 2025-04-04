Jared Leto e Jeff Bridges anticipano il trailer di Tron | Ares sarà un film molto punk rock

Tron: Legacy Mentre il mondo è alle prese con le implicazioni dell'intelligenza artificiale, Tron: Ares sta per arrivare nelle sale, offrendo effetti visivi abbaglianti e un'avventura da brivido ambientata in un futuro lontano. La Disney ha presentato in anteprima un primo sguardo al film al CinemaCon, la fiera annuale per i proprietari di sale cinematografiche che si svolge questa settimana a Las Vegas. Sul palco, Trong>Jared Trong> Trong>Leto Trong>, la star del film, ha promesso che il nuovo film "vi colpirà dritto nella rete. ovunque essa sia". Il tanto atteso seguito di Tron: Legacy del 2010, che a sua volta arrivava circa 30 anni . Movieplayer.it - Jared Leto e Jeff Bridges anticipano il trailer di Tron: Ares, sarà un film molto punk rock Leggi su Movieplayer.it Svelate le prime immagini del sequel Disney, che arriverà nelle sale ben 15 anni dopo il precedente capitolo: Legacy Mentre il mondo è alle prese con le implicazioni dell'intelligenza artificiale,sta per arrivare nelle sale, offrendo effetti visivi abbaglianti e un'avventura da brivido ambientata in un futuro lontano. La Disney ha presentato in anteprima un primo sguardo alal CinemaCon, la fiera annuale per i proprietari di sale cinematografiche che si svolge questa settimana a Las Vegas. Sul palco,Trong>Trong>, la star del, ha promesso che il nuovo"vi colpirà dritto nella rete. ovunque essa sia". Il tanto atteso seguito di: Legacy del 2010, che a sua volta arrivava circa 30 anni .

