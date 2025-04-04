I widget di Google Calendar e Keep nel segno dell’efficienza | ecco le gradite novità

widget in arrivo o già disponibili: ecco i cambiamenti per Google Calendar e Google Keep nel segno dell'efficienza.L'articolo I widget di Google Calendar e Keep nel segno dell’efficienza: ecco le gradite novità proviene da TuttoAndroid. Tuttoandroid.net - I widget di Google Calendar e Keep nel segno dell’efficienza: ecco le gradite novità Leggi su Tuttoandroid.net Diamo un'occhiata ai nuoviin arrivo o già disponibili:i cambiamenti perneldell'efficienza.L'articolo Idinelleproviene da TuttoAndroid.

Google Calendar and Keep widgets are getting some much-needed spring cleaning (APK teardown) - Google is working on changes to a couple of Calendar’s widgets, and one for Keep. Calendar tries out the Google Sans Flex font and tightens up its schedule view. Keep is modifying its quick capture ... (androidauthority.com)

Google allinea un widget a testa di Keep e Drive alle nuove linee guida di Android - Uno dei widget di Google Keep e Google Drive sta per ricevere un redesign, utile per rispettare le nuove linee guida di Android per i widget. (tuttoandroid.net)

Google Keep widget redesign matches new Android guidelines - At the start of March, Google discussed the latest in widgets, including what a high-quality design looks like. Google Keep is now redesigning and modernizing one of its Android widgets. (9to5google.com)