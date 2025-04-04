Golf Sam Ryder da solo in vetta al Valero Texas Open Ottimo avvio per Manassero e Molinari

Valero Texas Open prima della “Settimana Santa” che ci porterà direttamente al The mAsters di Augusta. Dopo le prime 18 buche si è preso la leadership del torneo (che vale 9,5 milioni di dollari e 500 punti FedEx) Sam Ryder, statunitense classe ‘89. Originario della Florida, Ryder si attesta, con un colpo di vantaggio sulla seconda posizione, al primo posto con un Ottimo -9 di giornata (un bellissimo bogey free round con 3 birdie sulle prime e 6 sulle seconde).A tener testa, tuttavia, ci sono i connazionali Keith Mitchell (-8), Brian Harman (-6), Carson Young e Jordan Spieth (-5) e il britannico Tommy Flettwood, fermo a -4 insieme, tra gli altri, a Maverick MacNealy e Andrew Novak in T6.Partenza degna di nota anche per entrambi gli italiani al via questa settimana sui fairway del TOC San Antonio, Matteo Manassero e Francesco Molinari. Oasport.it - Golf, Sam Ryder da solo in vetta al Valero Texas Open. Ottimo avvio per Manassero e Molinari Leggi su Oasport.it Prove generali alprima della “Settimana Santa” che ci porterà direttamente al The mAsters di Augusta. Dopo le prime 18 buche si è preso la leadership del torneo (che vale 9,5 milioni di dollari e 500 punti FedEx) Sam, statunitense classe ‘89. Originario della Florida,si attesta, con un colpo di vantaggio sulla seconda posizione, al primo posto con un-9 di giornata (un bellissimo bogey free round con 3 birdie sulle prime e 6 sulle seconde).A tener testa, tuttavia, ci sono i connazionali Keith Mitchell (-8), Brian Harman (-6), Carson Young e Jordan Spieth (-5) e il britannico Tommy Flettwood, fermo a -4 insieme, tra gli altri, a Maverick MacNealy e Andrew Novak in T6.Partenza degna di nota anche per entrambi gli italiani al via questa settimana sui fairway del TOC San Antonio, Matteoe Francesco

