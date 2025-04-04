Doctor Odyssey | Joshua Jackson parla della possibile seconda stagione ancora non confermata

Joshua Jackson, che interpreta il dottor Max Bankman in Doctor Odyssey, offre un aggiornamento sulla seconda stagione e parla della cospirazione sul "purgatorio" che circonda la serie. Ambientato su una lussuosa nave da crociera, lo show di Ryan Murphy segue il dottore appena nominato e il personale mentre affrontano varie crisi a miglia dalla riva. Dall'uscita dello show, ci sono state numerose teorie sul fatto che Max e l'intera nave siano bloccati nel purgatorio.In un'intervista con Vulture, Jackson risponde alla teoria popolare condividendo i suoi pensieri sulla seconda stagione. L'attore ha rivelato di aver fatto un "profondo tuffo" nella cospirazione e che è totalmente d'accordo "se è vero". Anche se il co-creatore dello show ha l'ultima parola su dove andare a parare la storia, Jackson ha rivelato che a Murphy "l'idea piace" e che gli sceneggiatori della serie sono attivi sulle bacheche dei messaggi.

