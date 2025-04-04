Aston Villa-Nottingham Forest il pronostico di Premier League | match da over e non solo

Premier League torna immediatamente in campo per la trentunesima giornata, che si giocherà tra sabato e lunedì. Proprio domani si svolgeranno cinque gare del programma, tra le quali alle ore 18.30, nella cornice del Villa Park, ci sarà anche lo scontro diretto per l’Europa tra Aston Villa e Nottingham Forest.Padroni di casa che si presentano a questo appuntamento con due vittorie consecutive alle spalle, che hanno permesso di restare in scia al quarto posto, che dista solamente quattro lunghezze. Aston Villa che nelle prossime settimane si giocherà una grande fetta del proprio destino in questa stagione, considerando anche il ritorno in campo in Champions League, con la doppia sfida dei quarti di finale contro il PSG.Non vuole smettere di sognare invece il Nottingham Forest, che sta custodendo il proprio terzo posto in classifica con prestazioni e risultati sempre convincenti. Sololaroma.it - Aston Villa-Nottingham Forest, il pronostico di Premier League: match da over e non solo Leggi su Sololaroma.it Archiviato il turno infrasettimanale, latorna immediatamente in campo per la trentunesima giornata, che si giocherà tra sabato e lunedì. Proprio domani si svolgeranno cinque gare del programma, tra le quali alle ore 18.30, nella cornice delPark, ci sarà anche lo scontro diretto per l’Europa tra.Padroni di casa che si presentano a questo appuntamento con due vittorie consecutive alle spalle, che hanno permesso di restare in scia al quarto posto, che dista solamente quattro lunghezze.che nelle prossime settimane si giocherà una grande fetta del proprio destino in questa stagione, considerando anche il ritorno in campo in Champions, con la doppia sfida dei quarti di finale contro il PSG.Non vuole smettere di sognare invece il, che sta custodendo il proprio terzo posto in classifica con prestazioni e risultati sempre convincenti.

