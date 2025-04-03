Udine20.it - Tutti i Film del Far East Film 27

L’elenco diche potrete vedere durante il FarFestival a Udine CHINA 10Clash, JIANG Jiachen, football in China: sports dramedy, China 2024, Italian PremiereDecoded, CHEN Sicheng, battle of wits: Cold-War grandiose drama, China 2024, European Festival PremiereDeep in the Mountain, LI Yongyi, half thriller, half comedy, China 2025, International Premiere*Green Wave, XU Lei, comedyof hopes and errors, China 2024, International Premiere – OPENINGHer Story, SHAO Yihui, freedom-for-women comedy drama, China 2024, International Festival Premiere*Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants, TSUI Hark, supermartial arts-action fantasy, China 2025, International Festival PremiereLike a Rolling Stone, YIN Lichuan, accidental-influencer-feminist-icon movie, China 2024, European Festival PremiereMy Friend An Delie, DONG Zijian, a mysterious journey between long-lost friends, China 2024, Italian Premiere*Successor, PENG Damo & YAN Fei, “Don’t tell my son we’re rich!!!”, China 2024, European Festival PremiereUpstream, XU Zheng,from salaryman to delivery man social drama, China 2024, European Festival PremiereHONG KONG 7Cesium Fallout, Anthony PUN, explosive disaster thriller, Hong Kong 2024, European Festival PremiereThe Last Dance – Extended Version, Anselm CHAN,from weddings to funerals, Hong Kong 2025, European Festival PremiereLast Song for You,Jill LEUNG, when a song opens your old heart, Hong Kong 2024, Italian Premiere*Montages of a Modern Motherhood, Oliver CHAN, powerful maternal drama, Hong Kong 2024, European PremierePapa, Philip YUNG,blood of my blood fatherhood drama, Hong Kong 2024, European PremiereThe Prosecutor,Donnie YEN, the kicks and the law, Hong Kong 2024, European PremiereThe Way We Talk, Adam WONG, emotional sign language youth drama, Hong Kong 2025, Italian PremiereJAPAN 11Angry Squad, UEDA Shinichiro, quirkycaper comedy, Japan 2024, European PremiereA Bad Summer, JOJO Hideo, chilling black drama, Japan 2025, International PremiereCells at Work!,TAKEUCHI Hideki, comical trip inside the human body, Japan 2024, Italian PremiereDollhouse, YAGUCHI Shinobu, beware of the doll: jumpscare horror, Japan 2025, Italian PremiereGood Luck, ADACHI Shin, wimpy guy on the roadmeets strong woman, Japan 2025, International PremiereLust in the Rain, KATAYAMA Shinzo, phantasmagoric manga trip, Japan 2024, Italian PremiereRewrite, MATSUI Daigo, thetime traveller and the would-be novelist,Japan 2025, World PremiereSee You Tomorrow, MICHIMOTO Saki, The womanwiththe SLR camera, Japan 2024, International Premiere*She Taught Me Serendipity, OHKU Akiko, offbeatlove triangle, Japan 2024, European Premiere*Teki Cometh, YOSHIDA Daihachi, Lynch-style surreal story, Japan 2024, Italian PremiereWelcome to the Village,JOJO Hideo, rural psychological thriller, Japan 2025, Italian Premiere*MALAYSIA 1Next Stop, Somewhere, James LEE, Jeremiah FOO, nostalgiclockdown drama, Malaysia 2025, European Premiere*MONGOLIA 1Silent City Driver, Janchivdorj SENGEDORJ, refinedmetropolitan revenge noir,Mongolia 2024, Italian PremierePHILIPPINES 2Diamonds in the Sand, Janus VICTORIA, a new country for a lonely soul, Philippines/Japan/Malaysia 2025, International Premiere**Sunshine, Antoinette JADAONE, following the steps of a young woman in trouble, Philippines 2024, Italian PremiereSOUTH KOREA 8About Family, YANG Woo-seok, grumpy grandpa’s change of heart, South Korea 2024, European PremiereDark Nuns,KWON Hyuk-jae, women exorcists fight against the devil, South Korea 2025, International PremiereDirty Money, KIM Min-Soo, grimydetective crime story, South Korea 2024, Italian PremiereHear Me: Our Summer, JO Seon-Ho, delicatesign language romance, South Korea 2024, Italian PremiereThe Land of Morning Calm,PARK Ri-woong, the fisherman and his soul, South Korea 2024, Italian PremiereLove in the Big City, E.