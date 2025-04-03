Universalmovies.it - Tales of the Underworld | Il trailer della serie animata Star Wars

Lucasfilm ha presentato ildiof the, nuovo appuntamento con gli show animatidi Disney+.La nuovanasce da un’idea di Dave Filoni, oramai collaboratore di lunga data dell’universo Guerre Stellari, e sviluppata da Lucasfilm Animation. Narrativamente lo show animato segue i successi ottenuti in precedenza daof the Jedi (2022) eof the Empire (2024), ma stavolta focalizzando l’attenzione degli appassionati sul ventre criminalegalassia diattraverso le esperienze di due iconici cattivi.Dave Filoni è creatoree supervising director. È anche executive producer insieme ad Athena Yvette Portillo e Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes è il co-executive producer, Alex Spotswood è il senior producer, mentre Matt Michnovetz lo sceneggiatore.