Tales of the Underworld | Il trailer della serie animata Star Wars
Lucasfilm ha presentato il trailer di Tales of the Underworld, nuovo appuntamento con gli show animati Star Wars di Disney+.La nuova serie nasce da un’idea di Dave Filoni, oramai collaboratore di lunga data dell’universo Guerre Stellari, e sviluppata da Lucasfilm Animation. Narrativamente lo show animato segue i successi ottenuti in precedenza da Tales of the Jedi (2022) e Tales of the Empire (2024), ma stavolta focalizzando l’attenzione degli appassionati sul ventre criminale della galassia di Star Wars attraverso le esperienze di due iconici cattivi.Dave Filoni è creatore della serie e supervising director. È anche executive producer insieme ad Athena Yvette Portillo e Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes è il co-executive producer, Alex Spotswood è il senior producer, mentre Matt Michnovetz lo sceneggiatore.
Leggi su Universalmovies.it
Universalmovies.it - Tales of the Underworld | Il trailer della serie animata Star Wars
- Star Wars, su Disney+ arriva Tales of the Underworld: trailer, trama e quando esce
- Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, la nuova serie tv antologica in uscita
- Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, il trailer e il poster dei corti animati
- Trailer per Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, antologia animata tra i cacciatori di taglie
- Tales of the Underworld | Il trailer della serie animata Star Wars
- Star Wars Tales Of The Empire Recensione: un netto passo indietro
- Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld - trailer e data della nuova serie animata - Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, la nuova serie antologica animata di Lucasfilm Animation, debutterà in Italia il 4 maggio in esclusiva su Disney Plus. (msn.com)
- Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, il trailer e il poster dei corti animati - Arriverà il 4 maggio su Disney+ il 4 maggio la serie animata Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, il progetto composto da cortometraggi di cui è stato diffuso il trailer. (msn.com)
- Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, trailer e data d’uscita della nuova serie Disney+ - Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld ha come protagonista Asajj Ventress, ex assassina e cacciatrice di taglie: ecco il trailer! (cinematographe.it)
Video Tales the