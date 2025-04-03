Star Trek | Strange New Worlds teaser trailer della terza stagione
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, teaser trailer della terza stagioneParamount+ oggi ha svelato il teaser trailer della terza stagione della sua hit serie originale Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. La nuova stagione debutterà prossimamente su Paramount+ in Italia ed è stato già annunciato in precedenza che la serie è già stata rinnovata anche per una quarta stagione, attualmente in produzione a Toronto.Nella terza stagione, l’equipaggio della U.S.S. Enterprise è ancora sotto il comando del capitano Pike e sta affrontando la conclusione dell’agghiacciante incontro della seconda stagione con il Gorn. Ma lo attendono nuove vite e civiltà, tra cui un cattivo che metterà alla prova la determinazione dei nostri personaggi. Un’emozionante svolta sul classico Star Trek: la terza stagione porta i nuovi e amati personaggi a ad un altro livello e si tuffa in avventure emozionanti di fede, dovere, romanticismo, commedia e mistero, con una varietà di generi diversi mai visti prima in qualsiasi altro Star Trek.Leggi su Cinefilos.it
