Serie A Player of the Month comunicati i candidati | uno dell’Inter!
La Serie A ha comunicato i 6 calciatori candidati al premio di “Giocatore del Mese” di marzo: tra di essi, figura anche un pilastro dell’Inter di Simone Inzaghi.IL PUNTO – La Serie A ha reso noti i nomi dei 6 candidati al premio di “Giocatore del Mese” di marzo, con l’Inter che non viene a mancare. Tra i profili indicati dalla Lega compare infatti anche quello di Nicolò Barella, autore di prestazioni di livello assoluto, alla stregua di quanto ci ha già ampiamente abituato da quando indossa la maglia dei nerazzurri. Oltre al calciatore sardo, sono stati selezionati i seguenti 5 giocatori: Nicolò Fagioli (Fiorentina), Oumar Solet (Udinese), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Lucas Da Cunha (Como), Artem Dovbyk (Roma).Serie A, Inter presente nella rosa dei nomi per il ‘Player of the Month’: le modalità di selezioneLA SCELTA – La Serie A ha spiegato, sul proprio sito ufficiale, le procedure seguite per la selezione dei 5 candidati al premio di “Giocatore del Mese”: «I sei candidati sono stati selezionati tenendo conto delle analisi evolute di Stats Perform, realizzate a partire dai dati tracking registrati con il sistema Hawk-Eye.
