Inter-news.it - Serie A Player of the Month, comunicati i candidati: uno dell’Inter!

Leggi su Inter-news.it

LaA ha comunicato i 6 calciatorial premio di “Giocatore del Mese” di marzo: tra di essi, figura anche un pilastrodi Simone Inzaghi.IL PUNTO – LaA ha reso noti i nomi dei 6al premio di “Giocatore del Mese” di marzo, con l’Inter che non viene a mancare. Tra i profili indicati dalla Lega compare infatti anche quello di Nicolò Barella, autore di prestazioni di livello assoluto, alla stregua di quanto ci ha già ampiamente abituato da quando indossa la maglia dei nerazzurri. Oltre al calciatore sardo, sono stati selezionati i seguenti 5 giocatori: Nicolò Fagioli (Fiorentina), Oumar Solet (Udinese), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Lucas Da Cunha (Como), Artem Dovbyk (Roma).A, Inter presente nella rosa dei nomi per il ‘of the’: le modalità di selezioneLA SCELTA – LaA ha spiegato, sul proprio sito ufficiale, le procedure seguite per la selezione dei 5al premio di “Giocatore del Mese”: «I seisono stati selezionati tenendo conto delle analisi evolute di Stats Perform, realizzate a partire dai dati tracking registrati con il sistema Hawk-Eye.