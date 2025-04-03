Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Project Hail Mary, Ryan Gosling Salva la Terra nel Nuovo Film di Lord & Miller?

Ildi fantascienza "", diretto dal duo creativo Phile Christopher, ha avuto un'anteprima esplosiva al CinemaCon., nel ruolo del protagonista, ha catturato l'attenzione di tutti. Basato sul romanzo di Andy Weir, l'autore di "The Martian", ilpromette un'avventura interstellare piena di suspense e umorismo. Preparati ad essere catapultato in un'odissea spaziale come nessun'altra!Un Insegnante di Scienze Contro un Disastro Cosmico?In "",interpreta Ryland Grace, un insegnante di scienze che si risveglia su un'astronave senza memoria. La sua missione?re lada una catastrofe astronomica. Ma non è solo: incontra un alienoioso che condivide il suo stesso destino. Il trailer mostrato al CinemaCon rivela sequenze mozzafiato, conche inizialmente rifiuta l'incarico, dicendo frasi destinate a diventare virali come "Io metto il 'non' in astronauta".