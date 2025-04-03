Mister Movie | Project Hail Mary Ryan Gosling Salva la Terra nel Nuovo Film di Lord & Miller?
Il Nuovo Film di fantascienza "Project Hail Mary", diretto dal duo creativo Phil Lord e Christopher Miller, ha avuto un'anteprima esplosiva al CinemaCon. Ryan Gosling, nel ruolo del protagonista, ha catturato l'attenzione di tutti. Basato sul romanzo di Andy Weir, l'autore di "The Martian", il Film promette un'avventura interstellare piena di suspense e umorismo. Preparati ad essere catapultato in un'odissea spaziale come nessun'altra!Un Insegnante di Scienze Contro un Disastro Cosmico?In "Project Hail Mary", Gosling interpreta Ryland Grace, un insegnante di scienze che si risveglia su un'astronave senza memoria. La sua missione? Salvare la Terra da una catastrofe astronomica. Ma non è solo: incontra un alieno Misterioso che condivide il suo stesso destino. Il trailer mostrato al CinemaCon rivela sequenze mozzafiato, con Gosling che inizialmente rifiuta l'incarico, dicendo frasi destinate a diventare virali come "Io metto il 'non' in astronauta".
