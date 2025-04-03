Mister Movie | Masters of the Universe | Nicholas Galitzine Trasforma il Mito! Data Uscita
Ecco cosa sappiamo sul ritorno di He-Man! Amazon MGM Studios ha tolto il velo al tanto atteso film "Masters of the Universe" durante il CinemaCon, e le prime immagini promettono uno spettacolo epico. Preparati a un'immersione totale nel mondo di Eternia! He-Man Prende Vita: Il Sizzle Reel che Ha Infiammato il CinemaConIl sizzle reel mostrato al CinemaCon ha rivelato set londinesi imponenti, con sfondi intricati, spade scintillanti e accessori dettagliati. Ma l'attrazione principale è stata la prima occhiata a Nicholas Galitzine nei panni di He-Man, con la sua chioma bionda al vento. Il film, basato sulla celebre linea di giocattoli Mattel Films e Escape Artists, vede un cast stellare: Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson e Charlotte Riley.
