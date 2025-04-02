Nerdpool.it - Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, il trailer dei nuovi corti in arrivo su Disney+

Pochi minuti fa,Italia ha annunciato l’diof theuna nuova serie dianimati insuil 4 maggio – loDay.Ecco il: Lady Asajj Ventress e la sua spada laser gialla tornano ad affiancare il famigerato Cad Bane in una nuova antologia di cortometraggi animati.Lucasfilm ehanno annunciatoof the, il terzo capitolo della serie antologicadopoof the Jedi eof the Empire, che rivisita personaggi amati per esplorare storie inedite ma fondamentali. Trasmesso in streaming suin occasione delloDay, il 4 maggio,of theè un viaggio in sei episodi che segue due famigerati cacciatori di taglie: Asajj Ventress, ex assassina del lato oscuro, che ha una nuova possibilità di vita e deve fuggire con un nuovo inaspettato alleato, e Cad Bane, fuorilegge, che affronta il suo passato quando si confronta con un vecchio amico, ora sceriffo dall’altra parte della legge.