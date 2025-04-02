Star Wars | Tales of the Underworld il trailer dei nuovi corti in arrivo su Disney+
Pochi minuti fa, Star Wars Italia ha annunciato l’arrivo di Tales of the Underworld una nuova serie di corti animati in arrivo su Disney+ il 4 maggio – lo Star Wars Day.Ecco il trailer: Lady Asajj Ventress e la sua spada laser gialla tornano ad affiancare il famigerato Cad Bane in una nuova antologia di cortometraggi animati.Lucasfilm e Disney+ hanno annunciato Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, il terzo capitolo della serie antologica Tales dopo Tales of the Jedi e Tales of the Empire, che rivisita personaggi amati per esplorare storie inedite ma fondamentali. Trasmesso in streaming su Disney+ in occasione dello Star Wars Day, il 4 maggio, Tales of the Underworld è un viaggio in sei episodi che segue due famigerati cacciatori di taglie: Asajj Ventress, ex assassina del lato oscuro, che ha una nuova possibilità di vita e deve fuggire con un nuovo inaspettato alleato, e Cad Bane, fuorilegge, che affronta il suo passato quando si confronta con un vecchio amico, ora sceriffo dall’altra parte della legge.
Leggi su Nerdpool.it
Nerdpool.it - Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, il trailer dei nuovi corti in arrivo su Disney+
- Star Wars: una nuova rivelazione sull’Inquisitore completa il pasticcio
- Tales of the Empire, i due finali della nuova serie di Star Wars
- Star Wars Tales Of The Empire Recensione: un netto passo indietro
- Star Wars: Tales of The Empire, la recensione di un’Epopea Fantastica tra Potere e Passione
- [Recensione] Tales of the Empire – Stagione 1
- Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, recensione della serie animata
- Familiar faces return in 'Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld', which hits Disney+ on May the 4th (video) - Disney has revealed its third animated Star Wars anthology series, which takes us deeper into the galaxy's darkest corners through the eyes of two infamous bounty hunters. (space.com)
- Somebody shoots first in the Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld trailer - Tales Of The Underworld trailer features two tense standoffs. Unlike the shady shootout between Han and Greedo, these are old school, Western-style showdowns—seriously, all that’s missing is a ... (avclub.com)
- Star Wars Confirms Tales Of The Underworld Miniseries For May The 4th — Watch The Trailer - G ood news, fans of Star Wars animation: there’s a new anthology of shorts arriving imminently. Back in 2022, we got six bite-sized instalments of Dave Filoni's Tales Of The Jed ... (msn.com)
Video Star Wars