Mister Movie | David Corenswet è Superman | Preparazione Inaspettata al Ruolo Iconico
Corenswet Rivela il Segreto Dietro il Nuovo Superman: Più che Muscoli!Con l'alba di una nuova era per l'universo cinematografico DC, David Corenswet si prepara a indossare il mantello di Superman. Inizialmente, alcuni fan nutrivano delle riserve, legati all'interpretazione amata di Henry Cavill. Ma la prima immagine ufficiale di Corenswet nei panni di Clark Kent ha dissipato ogni dubbio: lui è un degno successore.Dalla Palestra alla Solitudine: Come Corenswet Sta Trovando il Suo Supermanhttps://twitter.com/NexusPointNews/status/1907289070495215910Corenswet ha rivelato di essersi preparato sia mentalmente che fisicamente per il Ruolo. James Gunn, il regista, gli ha dato un consiglio inaspettato: concentrati sulle spalle e sulla vulnerabilità. E qui arriva la sorpresa: la palestra si è rivelata fondamentale non solo per scolpire il fisico di Superman, ma anche per la sua Preparazione mentale.
