Mister Movie | David Corenswet è Superman | Preparazione Inaspettata al Ruolo Iconico

Rivela il Segreto Dietro il Nuovo: Più che Muscoli!Con l'alba di una nuova era per l'universo cinematografico DC,si prepara a indossare il mantello di. Inizialmente, alcuni fan nutrivano delle riserve, legati all'interpretazione amata di Henry Cavill. Ma la prima immagine ufficiale dinei panni di Clark Kent ha dissipato ogni dubbio: lui è un degno successore.Dalla Palestra alla Solitudine: ComeSta Trovando il Suohttps://twitter.com/NexusPointNews/status/1907289070495215910ha rivelato di essersi preparato sia mentalmente che fisicamente per il. James Gunn, il regista, gli ha dato un consiglio inaspettato: concentrati sulle spalle e sulla vulnerabilità. E qui arriva la sorpresa: la palestra si è rivelata fondamentale non solo per scolpire il fisico di, ma anche per la suamentale.