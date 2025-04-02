Mister Movie | A Quiet Place 3 | Non Temere il Sequel è Ancora in Arrivo!
Se sei un fan della saga di "A Quiet Place", puoi tirare un sospiro di sollievo: nonostante i ritardi, "A Quiet Place 3" è Ancora in lavorazione! La serie, con la sua atmosfera unica e il terrore del silenzio, ha conquistato il pubblico fin dal primo film nel 2018. Oltre ai Sequel cinematografici, il franchise si è esteso a videogiochi, fumetti e persino attrazioni a tema. Ma cosa riserva il futuro a questa saga horror? Svelato il Futuro di A Quiet Place 3: Cosa Sappiamo FinoraBrad Fuller, produttore della serie, ha recentemente confermato che "A Quiet Place 3" è in fase di sviluppo. Precisando che "Day One" non è da considerarsi il vero terzo capitolo, Fuller ha rivelato che stanno "iniziando a mettere insieme" il Sequel. Il ritardo è dovuto principalmente agli impegni di John Krasinski, attore e regista della serie, ma non appena finirà il suo progetto attuale, si spera che possa dedicarsi a "A Quiet Place 3".
