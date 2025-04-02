John Wick 5 è ufficiale | Keanu Reeves ci sarà! In arrivo anche un prequel animato e uno spin-off
Keanu Reeves è ufficialmente pronto a tornare per John Wick 5! Il panel di Lionsgate al CinemaCon ha svelato i suoi piani per il franchise d'azione, confermando un film prequel animato e uno spin-off sul personaggio di Donnie Yen, Caine.
