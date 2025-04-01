Lopinionista.it - The Legend of Ochi di Isaiah Saxon al cinema dall’8 maggio

BOLOGNA – Avventura e magia, emozione e mistero per Theofdiche, dopo il successo al Sundance Film Festival, arriverà nelle sale italiane l’82025 con I Wonder Pictures e Unipol Biografilm Collection. Svelato oggi il nuovo poster in cui campeggiano i protagonisti Helena Zengel (candidata al Golden Globe per Notizie dal mondo), Willem Dafoe (vincitore di una Coppa Volpi, pluricandidato all’Oscar e al Golden Globe), Emily Watson (recente e straordinaria protagonista di Dune: Prophecy, Orso d’argento a Berlino 2024 e numerose nomination all’Oscar e al Golden Globe) e Finn Wolfhard, il musicista e attore canadese, amatissimo interprete della serie Stranger Things.Già molto apprezzato dalla critica che l’ha definito “una ventata d’aria fresca” e “una sfida visiva straordinaria” (Deadline) e “un incantesimotografico” (Variety), Theofè un fantasy epico di grande potenza emotiva e visiva, un viaggio immersivo e stupefacente, salutato come il grande ritorno del film d’avventura alla Spielberg.