The Legend of Ochi di Isaiah Saxon al cinema dall’8 maggio
BOLOGNA – Avventura e magia, emozione e mistero per The Legend of Ochi di Isaiah Saxon che, dopo il successo al Sundance Film Festival, arriverà nelle sale italiane l’8 maggio 2025 con I Wonder Pictures e Unipol Biografilm Collection. Svelato oggi il nuovo poster in cui campeggiano i protagonisti Helena Zengel (candidata al Golden Globe per Notizie dal mondo), Willem Dafoe (vincitore di una Coppa Volpi, pluricandidato all’Oscar e al Golden Globe), Emily Watson (recente e straordinaria protagonista di Dune: Prophecy, Orso d’argento a Berlino 2024 e numerose nomination all’Oscar e al Golden Globe) e Finn Wolfhard, il musicista e attore canadese, amatissimo interprete della serie Stranger Things.Già molto apprezzato dalla critica che l’ha definito “una ventata d’aria fresca” e “una sfida visiva straordinaria” (Deadline) e “un incantesimo cinematografico” (Variety), The Legend of Ochi è un fantasy epico di grande potenza emotiva e visiva, un viaggio immersivo e stupefacente, salutato come il grande ritorno del film d’avventura alla Spielberg.
Leggi su Lopinionista.it
Lopinionista.it - The Legend of Ochi di Isaiah Saxon al cinema dall’8 maggio
- The Legend of Ochi: Il trailer italiano del film di Isaiah Saxon
- The Legend of Ochi, trailer e data di uscita del nuovo epico fantasy
- The Legend of Ochi, il trailer ufficiale del film [HD]
- The Legend of Ochi, il film che vola su Rotten Tomatoes ha finalmente un data!
- The Legend of Ochi, Il Trailer Ufficiale del Film con Finn Wolfhard, Emily Watson e Willem Dafoe - HD - Film (2025)
- “The Legend of Ochi” al cinema l’8 maggio con I Wonder Pictures
- Watch the incredible puppets from A24's 'The Legend of Ochi' in action - The first look opens with a behind-the-scenes shot of the film's hero, Yuri (Helena Zengel), riding a shopping cart down a grocery store aisle. On her back is a small golden-furred creature like ... (mashable.com)
- ‘The Legend of Ochi’ Releases a Behind-the-Scenes Featurette - A24’s The Legend of Ochi pulls back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the fantasy adventure. (showbizjunkies.com)
- A behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie ‘The Legend of Ochi’ - A24 is bringing a fresh, new story to the big screen next month titled “The Legend of Ochi,” starring Willem Dafoe, Helena Zengel and Finn Wolfhard. The production company released a video on X today ... (deseret.com)
Video The Legend