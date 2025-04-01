Montichiari | the Dog Show
Il mondo della cinofilia si dà appuntamento al Centro Fiera di Montichiari (Brescia) per un evento imperdibile: la 61ª Esposizione Internazionale Canina. Due giorni intensi, dedicati alla passione per i cani in tutte le loro forme, che vedranno di 2000 esemplari, oltre 190 razze, più di 500.
Leggi su Bresciatoday.it
Bresciatoday.it - Montichiari: the Dog Show
- Montichiari: The Dog Show
- The Dog Show: al Centro Fiera di Montichiari i cani più belli e più agili del mondo
- Montichiari: The Dog Show 6 e 7 aprile 2024 | info, prenotazioni e biglietti
- Brescia, il Gruppo Cinofilo guarda ai primi 90 anni: inaugurata la nuova casa e svelato il Dog Show
- Week-end del 5, 6 e 7 aprile 2024: eventi, musica e teatro. Cosa fare a Milano e in Lombardia
- ?? Sagre e street food, fiere e feste di paese: cosa fare nel weekend
- Monty the Giant Schnauzer Wins Best in Show at the 2025 Westminster Dog Show - Bourbon the Whippet won Reserve Best in Show, Westminster's runner-up prize, at the dog show on Feb. 11 Monty the Giant Schnauzer is the new top dog. On Feb. 11, 5-year-old Monty won the highly ... (msn.com)
- Who won Best in Show at 2025 Westminster Dog Show? Meet Monty, the giant schnauzer who finally broke through - In this year's Westminster Dog Show, a veteran show dog finally broke through to win the ultimate prize. Monty the giant schnauzer took home Best in Show after falling just short in each of the ... (msn.com)
Video Montichiari the