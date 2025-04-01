Mister Movie | Nathan Fillion sarà ancora Guy Gardner nella serie tv su Lanterns
Nathan Fillion è stato scelto per interpretare Guy Gardner nella serie drammatica "Lanterns", prodotta da HBO e basata sull’universo dei fumetti DC. La serie, che si preannuncia come un'avventura di alto livello, è scritta e prodotta da un team di grande talento, tra cui Damon Lindelof e Tom King. Fillion si unisce a un cast già composto da attori del calibro di Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly MacDonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna JaganNathan, Jasmine Cephas Jones e Ulrich Thomsen.Nathan Fillion nel ruolo di Guy Gardner nella serie HBO "Lanterns"La trama di "Lanterns" seguirà le vicende di due membri dei Green Lantern Corps, l'eroico Guy Gardner, interpretato da Fillion, e il suo partner, che devono affrontare minacce inedite nell'universo. La serie di otto episodi, sviluppata da HBO in collaborazione con Warner Bros Television e DC Studios, vedrà James Hawes alla regia, con la partecipazione di Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel e Alik Sakharov come registi.
