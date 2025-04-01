Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Nathan Fillion sarà ancora Guy Gardner nella serie tv su Lanterns

è stato scelto per interpretare Guydrammatica "", prodotta da HBO e basata sull’universo dei fumetti DC. La, che si preannuncia come un'avventura di alto livello, è scritta e prodotta da un team di grande talento, tra cui Damon Lindelof e Tom King.si unisce a un cast già composto da attori del calibro di Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly MacDonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagan, Jasmine Cephas Jones e Ulrich Thomsen.nel ruolo di GuyHBO ""La trama di "" seguirà le vicende di due membri dei Green Lantern Corps, l'eroico Guy, interpretato da, e il suo partner, che devono affrontare minacce inedite nell'universo. Ladi otto episodi, sviluppata da HBO in collaborazione con Warner Bros Television e DC Studios, vedrà James Hawes alla regia, con la partecipazione di Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel e Alik Sakharov come registi.