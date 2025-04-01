Liverpool Arsenal & Man City Open parla per firmare Hugo Larsson

Leggi su Justcalcio.com

Notizia fresca giunta in redazione:La gara di trasferimento per i servizi diLaon dovrebbe riscaldarsi nella prossima finestra di trasferimento estivo.Fonti vicine a scatti hanno confermato che Francoforte sono già in attesa di offerte per la loro stella di 20 anni che apprezzano ai 60 milioni di euro-70 milioni £50.1m-58.5m segno.Il centrocampista ha attirato l’attenzione di alcuni dei migliori abiti europei, tra cui artisti del calibro di Real Madrid,, Manchester, Manchester United,e Tottenham.Manha preso il comando perLaon(Foto di Alex Grimm/Getty Images)Cattura.Si pensa che il giocatore stesso sia aperto all’idea di un passaggio allo stadio Etihad quest’estate.Tuttavia, gli stessi concorrenti della Premier League di Sky Blues (in particolaree Manchester United) devono ancora essere scoraggiati e hanno fatto loro stessi progressi con l’entourage di Laon.