End of the World esce il 4 aprile il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus
MILANO (ITALPRESS)- Da venerdì 4 aprile sarà in radio e in digitale “End of the World”, il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus, estratto dal nuovo album di inediti “Something Beautiful” (Columbia/Sony Music), in uscita il 30 maggio.L’album “Something Beautiful”, disponibile in pre-order (LINK), sarà disponibile in diversi formati: digitale, CD, vinile nero standard, Vinile Clear (esclusiva Discoteca Laziale) e Vinile Translucent Red (esclusiva Sony Music Store). L’album, composto da 13 tracce inedite, è prodotto dalla stessa Miley Cyrus e da Shawn Everett e sarà accompagnato dall’uscita di un visual film, in uscita a giugno.Il film è prodotto da Miley Cyrus, XYZ Films e Panos Cosmatos, in collaborazione con Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records e Live Nation, e diretto da Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman e Brendan Walter.
Leggi su Unlimitednews.it
Unlimitednews.it - “End of the World”, esce il 4 aprile il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus
- “END OF THE WORLD”, il nuovo singolo di MILEY CYRUS
- “End of the World”, esce il 4 aprile il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus
- Dance Me to the End of the World
- “Sweet End of the World!” premiato al 27° Thessaloniki International Documentary Festival
- Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World, il trailer ufficiale del film [HD]
- The End of The World: Apocalisse Zombie - Recensione del GDR apocalittico
- Miley Cyrus Announces ‘End of the World,’ Next Single Off Upcoming ‘Something Beautiful’ Album - Something Beautiful is the follow-up to Cyrus’ 2023 LP, Endless Summer Vacation, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and featured the eight-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Flowers.” The ... (msn.com)
- A Brief History of the End of the F***ing world by Tom Phillips (Wildfire £20, 384pp) - There's nothing new about believing the world is ending - as Tom Phillips's new book shows, every generation has had someone who thinks the apocalypse is imminent. (dailymail.co.uk)
- Why we love movies about the end of the world - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... (msn.com)
Video End the