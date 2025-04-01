Unlimitednews.it - “End of the World”, esce il 4 aprile il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus

MILANO (ITALPRESS)- Da venerdì 4sarà in radio e in digitale “End of the”, ildi, estratto dalalbum di inediti “Something Beautiful” (Columbia/Sony Music), in uscita il 30 maggio.L’album “Something Beautiful”, disponibile in pre-order (LINK), sarà disponibile in diversi formati: digitale, CD, vinile nero standard, Vinile Clear (esclusiva Discoteca Laziale) e Vinile Translucent Red (esclusiva Sony Music Store). L’album, composto da 13 tracce inedite, è prodotto dalla stessae da Shawn Everett e sarà accompagnato dall’uscita di un visual film, in uscita a giugno.Il film è prodotto da, XYZ Films e Panos Cosmatos, in collaborazione con Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records e Live Nation, e diretto da, Jacob Bixenman e Brendan Walter.