End of the World esce il 4 aprile il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus
MILANO (ITALPRESS)- Da venerdì 4 aprile sarà in radio e in digitale “End of the World”, il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus, estratto dal nuovo album di inediti “Something Beautiful” (Columbia/Sony Music), in uscita il 30 maggio.L’album “Something Beautiful”, disponibile in pre-order (LINK), sarà disponibile in diversi formati: digitale, CD, vinile nero standard, Vinile Clear (esclusiva Discoteca Laziale) e Vinile Translucent Red (esclusiva Sony Music Store). L’album, composto da 13 tracce inedite, è prodotto dalla stessa Miley Cyrus e da Shawn Everett e sarà accompagnato dall’uscita di un visual film, in uscita a giugno.Il film è prodotto da Miley Cyrus, XYZ Films e Panos Cosmatos, in collaborazione con Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records e Live Nation, e diretto da Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman e Brendan Walter.
