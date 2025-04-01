Bret Hart | In AEW sono attori non wrestler
In questi anni di rivalità televisiva, AEW e WWE hanno spesso ricordato una vecchia faida degli anni Novanta: da un lato Shawn Michaels, rappresentato dalla federazione di Stamford, appariscente e strafottente, e dall’altra Bret Hart, rappresentato dalla federazione di Jacksonville, che si è sempre vantata della qualità tecnica del suo roster. E non a caso non solo molti wrestler in AEW si sono sempre professati fan di Bret – vedi gli FTR – ma l’ex campione del mondo ha addirittura presentato la cintura mondiale della AEW a Double or Nothing nel 2019. Eppure, cinque anni dopo, la relazione sembra piuttosto fredda, al punto che Bret si professa molto lontano dallo stile della AEW.“sono attori, dovrebbero imparare a fare i wrestler”Intervistato da Ariel Helwani per il suo omonimo show su YouTube, Bret Hart ha avuto parole poco lusinghiere nei confronti della compagnia di Tony Khan:“In AEW, secondo me sono principalmente attori che fanno finta di essere wrestler.
