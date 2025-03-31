Zonawrestling.net - Triple H: “John Cena non si aspettava che gli avremmo proposto di diventare heel”

Il Chief Content Officer della WWE in una recente intervista ha raccontato come è nata l’idea del clamoroso turndiper il suo tour d’addio Il suo clamorosoturn durante Elimination Chamber rimarrà indubbiamente nella storia della WWE, soprattutto in ragione del fatto che erano passati oltre vent’anni come volto positivo della compagnia,ha abbracciato il lato oscuro in quella che sarà la sua ultima run prima del ritiro definitivo dal ring.H, durante le selezioni europee della WWE presso il Performance Center del Regno Unito, ha rivelato a Mail Sport i retrosdi questa decisione: “Per me era assolutamente in cima alla lista delle priorità”, ha dichiaratoH quando gli è stato chiesto se l’turn difosse il piano principale per il suo tour d’addio.