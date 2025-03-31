Sheriff Country | teaser promo della serie con Morena Baccarin e spin-off di Fire Country
Sheriff Country: teaser promo della serie con Morena Baccarin e spin-off di Fire CountryCBS ha recentemente pubblicato il teaser promozionale di Sheriff Country, il nuovo spin-off della popolare serie “Fire Country“. Questo annuncio ha suscitato grande entusiasmo tra i fan, desiderosi di esplorare nuove storie ambientate nell’universo di “Fire Country“.?Sheriff Country segue le vicende di Mickey Fox, interpretata da Morena Baccarin, una sceriffa determinata che opera nella cittadina di Edgewater, California. Mickey è la sorellastra di Sharon Leone, division chief dei Cal Fire, e zia di Bode Leone, protagonista di “Fire Country”. Questi legami familiari promettono di intrecciare le trame delle due serie, offrendo agli spettatori una narrazione ricca e interconnessa.Il teaser, sebbene breve, offre uno sguardo intenso sul personaggio di Mickey Fox, evidenziando la sua determinazione e il suo impegno nel mantenere l’ordine nella comunità di Edgewater.Leggi su Cinefilos.it
