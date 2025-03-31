Saka Ready to Go dopo l’assenza di tre mesi dell’Arsenal Forward
Bukayo è un'arma enorme che abbiamo. Conosciamo l'impatto che ha nella squadra e quanto sia importante il suo ruolo e il suo contributo al nostro successo."Saka ha segnato cinque gol in campionato in questa stagione, mentre i suoi 10 assist sono ancora al secondo posto nella divisione nonostante il suo lungo licenziamento.Bukayo Saka ha il maggior contributo per gli obiettivi in ??questa stagione per l'Arsenal, nonostante sia stato ferito negli ultimi tre mesi.22 g/a in 24 presenze Un ritorno di benvenuto
