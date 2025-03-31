Project UFO
Dopo il presunto atterraggio di un UFO nella regione polacca di Warmia, un personaggio televisivo in declino e un appassionato di alieni intraprendono un'avventura intellettuale che prova a tracciare l'origine degli extraterrestri e coinvolgono nel dibattito tutte le persone che "orbitano".
Project UFO: tutto sulla nuova "misteriosissima" miniserie Netflix dedicata agli alieni
