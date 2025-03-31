Sololaroma.it - Nottingham Forest-Manchester United, il pronostico di Premier League: match da GOL, piace la combo tempi

Mancava solamente laa tornare in campo dopo la sosta per gli impegni delle nazionali. In Inghilterra infatti nel weekend appena trascorso si sono disputati i quarti di finale di FA Cup, facendo slittare la ripresa del campionato. Trentesima giornata che però non tarda ad arrivare e che si giocherà tra martedì 1° aprile e giovedì. Tre saranno le gare in programma domani e tra queste ci sarà anche quella tra, che si affronteranno alle ore 21 al City Ground.Padroni di casa che sono reduci dalle fatiche della gara di coppa, dove si sono imposti ai calci di rigore ai danni del Brighton, conquistando così un posto in semifinale. Stagione che si dimostra di altissimo livello quella del, che in campionato occupa la terza posizione e sogna un posto nella prossima Champions