House of the Dragon – Stagione 3 | iniziate le riprese
House of the Dragon – Stagione 3: iniziate le ripreseiniziate nel Regno Unito le riprese della terza Stagione di House OF THE Dragon, l’amatissima saga ambientata 200 anni prima degli eventi citati nella serie dei record “Il Trono di Spade”, che arriverà prossimamente su Sky e in streaming su NOW in contemporanea assoluta con gli US.Tratta dal romanzo “Fuoco e Sangue” di George R.R. Martin, House OF THE Dragon racconta la storia della leggendaria Casa Targaryen.In 8 nuovi episodi, la terza Stagione vedrà nel cast il ritorno di: Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin e Abubakar Salim.Leggi su Cinefilos.it
