Google dismette Nest Protect e Nest x Yale Lock sostituiti da soluzioni di terze parti
Google sta pensionando due dispositivi per la sicurezza della smart home: parliamo di Nest Protect e Nest x Yale Smart Lock.L'articolo Google dismette Nest Protect e Nest x Yale Lock, sostituiti da soluzioni di terze parti proviene da TuttoAndroid.
