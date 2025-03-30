PSG su Brink of Title vincere per Tudor

Leggi su Justcalcio.com

2025-03-30 01:38:00 Il web non parla d’altro:Mentre la Premier League non tornerà in corso per qualche giorno in più con la Coppa d’Inghilterra al centro della scena questo fine settimana, sabato c’è stata molta azione in campionato in Europa.Il Bayern Monaco si è trovato sotto pressione per rispondere in una battaglia a due vie per il titolo di Bundesliga, mentre Paris Saint-Germain ha avuto la possibilità di fare un enorme passo verso un’altra corona della Ligue 1.La Juventus, nel frattempo, iniziò l’era di Igorcontro Genova. per vedere come si è svolto ogni gioco.Saint-Etienne 1-6 Paris Saint-GermainIl PSG è sull’orlo del titolo della Ligue 1 dopo aver battuto Saint-Etienne, anche se inizialmente sembrava che potessero inciampare allo Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.L’intestazione di Lucas Stassin ha portato i padroni di casa al nono minuto, e non è stato fino a quando il penalità di 43 ° minuto di Goncalo Ramos che il PSG è stato in grado di livellare.