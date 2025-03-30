Bournemouth Iraola | "Huijsen ha ancora grandi margini Real Madrid? Chiedete a lui"
- Bournemouth, Iraola: "Huijsen ha ancora grandi margini. Real Madrid? Chiedete a lui" - Dean Huijsen è uno dei rimpianti della Juventus. Venduto in estate per 15,2 milioni, al Bournemouth si è affermato come uno dei centrali migliori in questa stagione. (calciomercato.com)
- Pep Guardiola's ideal successor? Andoni Iraola is blazing a trail with Bournemouth with a 'modern' style of play - and he could be the right man to help Man City adapt to a new era - The Basque coach is at the forefront of the new tactical trend sweeping across the Premier League and the Cityzens need to face up to it ... (msn.com)
- Bournemouth Vs Manchester City: FA Cup Glory More Important Than UCL For Cherries Boss Iraola - In recent times, Premier League clubs have seemingly prioritised trying to get into continental tournaments over winning the world's oldest cup competition due to the riches European football can brin ... (outlookindia.com)
