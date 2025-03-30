AEW | Kevin Knight is All Elite snobbata la WWE?
L’ex star della NJPW Kevin Knight ha ufficialmente firmato con la AEW, come annunciato da Tony Khan dopo il match contro Jay White nell’episodio di Collision del 29 marzo.L’annuncio ufficiale di Tony KhanDopo la sua prestazione contro il campione IWGP Jay White a Saturday Night Collision, il presidente della AEW ha confermato l’ingaggio attraverso i social media.“Congratulazioni, è ufficiale! Dopo una fantastica prestazione a Saturday Night AEW Collision stasera, Kevin Knight è All Elite!” ha scritto Khan sui social.Il debutto a Collision e l’endorsement di Jay WhiteNonostante la sconfitta nel suo match di debutto contro Jay White, Knight ha ricevuto apprezzamenti dallo stesso “Switchblade”. Al termine dell’incontro, il campione IWGP ha stretto la mano al nuovo arrivato, preannunciando al pubblico: “Sono abbastanza sicuro che vedremo molto di più di Kevin Knight in All Elite Wrestling in futuro”.
