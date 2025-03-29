WWE | Last Man Standing Match tra Jacob Fatu e Braun Strowman la prossima settimana a SmackDown
Dopo Bronson Reed, Braun Strowman ha trovato un altro “mostro” sulla sua strada: Jacob Fatu. I due si sono affrontati a Saturday Night’s Main Event a gennaio, con il Match che si chiuse con la vittoria di Braun per squalifica dopo che Jacob usò una sedia per attaccare il rivale. Poi è arrivata la Royal Rumble, con Strowman che si prese la rivincita eliminando Fatu. La rivalità è poi sfociata anche nella programmazione settimanale di SmackDown, con i due che si sono sfidati per l’opportunità di un Match titolato contro il campione US, LA Knight. E anche in questo caso, è stato Strowman a prevalere per squalifica. Fatu, ieri sera, ha poi interrotto il Match tra Knight e Strowman, e ora tra i due non resta che un modo per sanare la disputa.Resa dei conti a SmackDownCome annunciato dalla WWE sui suoi profili social, la prossima settimana a SmackDown i due si affronteranno un’ultima volta a Chicago: a questo giro, però, sarà un Last Man Standing Match, proprio come successe a Braun per la rivalità con Bronson Reed.
Leggi su Zonawrestling.net
Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Last Man Standing Match tra Jacob Fatu e Braun Strowman la prossima settimana a SmackDown
- WWE: Lesnar-show con il trattore, ma vince sempre Reigns
- WrestleMania 36 (Night 1), un trionfo "da film" per The Undertaker
- World Heavyweight Champion Undertaker vs. Batista (Draw; Last Man Standing Match)
- Bianca Belair def. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match to retain the Raw Women’s Title
- Ring sfondato e assist di Seth Rollins: Braun Stroman vince il Last Monster Standing contro Bronson Reed!
- Mr. McMahon (pinfall), Shane McMahon & Umaga def. ECW World Champion Bobby Lashley (Handicap Match; new ECW World Champion)
- Last Man Standing Match, Naomi In Action Added To Next Friday's WWE SmackDown - He now has the chance to prove that, as WWE has announced that Fatu and Strowman will face off one more time in a Last Man Standing Match on the April 4 episode of WWE SmackDown. It was also announced ... (fightful.com)
- Jacob Fatu Blows Up WWE US Title Match On SmackDown, Says He'll Be 'Last Man Standing' - Jacob Fatu has some choice words for his fellow Bloodline allies after interrupting the United States Championship match on last night's "WWE SmackDown." ... (msn.com)
- Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu Last Man Standing match set for WWE SmackDown - A new match has been added to next week’s WWE SmackDown. Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing match is now advertised for the show. The announcement follows Fatu’s interference ... (f4wonline.com)
Video WWE Last