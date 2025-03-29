Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Last Man Standing Match tra Jacob Fatu e Braun Strowman la prossima settimana a SmackDown

Dopo Bronson Reed,ha trovato un altro “mostro” sulla sua strada:. I due si sono affrontati a Saturday Night’s Main Event a gennaio, con ilche si chiuse con la vittoria diper squalifica dopo cheusò una sedia per attaccare il rivale. Poi è arrivata la Royal Rumble, conche si prese la rivincita eliminando. La rivalità è poi sfociata anche nella programmazionele di, con i due che si sono sfidati per l’opportunità di untitolato contro il campione US, LA Knight. E anche in questo caso, è statoa prevalere per squalifica., ieri sera, ha poi interrotto iltra Knight e, e ora tra i due non resta che un modo per sanare la disputa.Resa dei conti aCome annunciato dalla WWE sui suoi profili social, lai due si affronteranno un’ultima volta a Chicago: a questo giro, però, sarà unMan, proprio come successe aper la rivalità con Bronson Reed.