SmackDown 28 03 2025 That’s not the favour that I’m owed
Benvenuti all’analisi dello SmackDown, andato in scena dalla O2 Arena di Londra, Inghilterra. Una puntata importante del Blue Brand durante il Road to WrestleMania European Tour, che vede Randy Orton affrontare Drew McIntyre e un’importante firma del contratto per il Triple Threat Match di WrestleMania.Lo show si apre con varie riprese della O2 Arena e di diversi wrestler che arrivano, tra cui Seth Rollins scortato dalla sicurezza. L’ultimo ad essere mostrato è Cody Rhodes, che si dirige direttamente verso il ring mentre parte la sua musica.Cody Rhodes fa il suo ingresso tra i cori della folla che canta il suo nome. Quando finalmente il pubblico si calma, chiede ai fan di Londra di cosa vogliono parlare. Menziona la sua sfida contro John Cena a WrestleMania 41 (che riceve fischi dal pubblico), dove Cena cercherà di vincere il suo diciassettesimo titolo mondiale.
Leggi su Zonawrestling.net
Zonawrestling.net - SmackDown 28.03.2025 That’s not the favour that I’m owed
- WWE Smackdown Preview (03/28/2025): Announced Matches, Predictions, How To Watch & More - Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will sign the WrestleMania 41 contract on WWE Smackdown today. Here's to watch and the matches announced. (msn.com)
- WWE SmackDown preview and streaming details (28/03/25): Full match card, show highlights, how to watch, and more - WWE SmackDown will take place at O2 Arena in London on March 28, 2025, featuring two major championship matches: LA Knight vs Braun Strowman for the United States Championship and The Street Profits ... (msn.com)
- Former AEW star Rey Fenix to debut on SmackDown - WWE SmackDown 2025 takes place on March 28 in London at the O2 Arena, featuring stars like Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Braun Strowman. Rey Fenix mak ... (msn.com)
Video SmackDown 2025