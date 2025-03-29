Zonawrestling.net - SmackDown 28.03.2025 That’s not the favour that I’m owed

Benvenuti all’analisi dello, andato in scena dalla O2 Arena di Londra, Inghilterra. Una puntata importante del Blue Brand durante il Road to WrestleMania European Tour, che vede Randy Orton affrontare Drew McIntyre e un’importante firma del contratto per il Triple Threat Match di WrestleMania.Lo show si apre con varie riprese della O2 Arena e di diversi wrestler che arrivano, tra cui Seth Rollins scortato dalla sicurezza. L’ultimo ad essere mostrato è Cody Rhodes, che si dirige direttamente verso il ring mentre parte la sua musica.Cody Rhodes fa il suo ingresso tra i cori della folla che canta il suo nome. Quando finalmente il pubblico si calma, chiede ai fan di Londra di cosa vogliono parlare. Menziona la sua sfida contro John Cena a WrestleMania 41 (che riceve fischi dal pubblico), dove Cena cercherà di vincere il suo diciassettesimo titolo mondiale.