Zonawrestling.net - TNA: Ash By Elegance umiliata da Tatum Paxley: il bizzarro post-match di iMPACT

L’episodio didel 27 marzo non è stato avaro di azione sul ring, ma un momento folle ha rubato la scena e non è nemmeno successo durante un. Dopo aver difeso con successo i Knockouts Tag Team Championships insieme a Heather Bycontro Gigi Dolin edi NXT, le cose hanno preso una svolta caotica per Ash By. .@and @gigidolinwwe had @AshamaeSebera and @Heathereckless beat until @IamGeorgeIceman got involved! WATCH #TNAon TNA+: pic.twitter.com/p0a2hfT8p0— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 28, 2025 In un momentotumultuoso, Ash si è ritrovata con la faccia spinta direttamente su una torta posizionata a bordo ring..@AshamaeSebera’s wish backfires again thanks to @gigidolinwwe and @!WATCH #TNAon TNA+: pic.