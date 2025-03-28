TNA | Ash By Elegance umiliata da Tatum Paxley | il bizzarro post-match di iMPACT
L’episodio di iMPACT del 27 marzo non è stato avaro di azione sul ring, ma un momento folle ha rubato la scena e non è nemmeno successo durante un match. Dopo aver difeso con successo i Knockouts Tag Team Championships insieme a Heather By Elegance contro Gigi Dolin e Tatum Paxley di NXT, le cose hanno preso una svolta caotica per Ash By Elegance. .@TatumPaxley and @gigidolinwwe had @AshamaeSebera and @Heathereckless beat until @IamGeorgeIceman got involved! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: pic.twitter.com/p0a2hfT8p0— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 28, 2025 In un momento post-match tumultuoso, Ash si è ritrovata con la faccia spinta direttamente su una torta posizionata a bordo ring..@AshamaeSebera’s wish backfires again thanks to @gigidolinwwe and @TatumPaxley!WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: pic.
