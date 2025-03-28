The Running Man | Edgar Wright annuncia la fine delle riprese
Sono terminate le riprese dell'attesa seconda trasposizione di Un uomo in fuga, The Running Man di Stephen King. Lo annuncia il regista Edgar Wright su Instagram.
Leggi su Comingsoon.it
Comingsoon.it - The Running Man: Edgar Wright annuncia la fine delle riprese
- The Running Man: Edgar Wright annuncia la fine delle riprese
- The Running Man: la prima immagine dal backstage della nuova versione di Edgar Wright
- L'adattamento di Stephen King The Running Man anticipa la data di uscita
- The Running Man: Lee Pace nel cast del remake diretto da Edgar Wright
- Glen Powell e Josh Brolin protagonisti del remake di 'The Running Man'
- The Running Man: Glen Powell protagonista del remake diretto da Edgar Wright
- Edgar Wright confirms filming on ‘The Running Man’ has concluded - Taking to social media on Friday morning, filmmaker Edgar Wright has revealed that filming has concluded on the new version of The Running Man. On Instagram, Wright commented: “That’s a picture wrap ... (thehollywoodnews.com)
- Edgar Wright nel Remake “The Running Man”: Un Nuovo Sguardo al Classico di Stephen King - Edgar Wright, noto per la sua filmografia eclettica e di successo, si cimenta nel remake del classico di fantascienza “The Running Man”, basato sul romanzo di Stephen King. Con una carriera che spazia ... (mistermovie.it)
- The Running Man e le differenze con L'implacabile secondo il regista Edgar Wright - The Running Man di Edgar Wright con Glen Powell, in arrivo quest'autunno, è un nuovo adattamento del romanzo "L'uomo in fuga" (1982) di Stephen King, scritto con lo pseudonimo di Richard Bachman ... (comingsoon.it)
Video The Running