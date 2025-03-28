Mister Movie | Batman Beyond | Come un incubo ha perseguitato Batgirl per decenni
"Batman Beyond" ha lanciato uno sguardo avvincente su un futuro cyberpunk di Neo-Gotham, ma sapevi che si sono tuffati in profondità nel passato traumatico di Batgirl?Il futuro oscuro di Gotham ha fatto rivivere gli incubi di BatgirlLa serie TV ha sempre mantenuto vaghi i riferimenti ai giorni di gloria di Batman, ma il fumetto di accompagnamento ha osato andare dove lo spettacolo non ha potuto. In particolare, "Commissioner of Fear" riprende direttamente uno degli episodi più oscuri di "The New Batman Adventures": "Over the Edge".La tossina della paura dello spaventapasseri è tornata a tormentarlaIn "Over the Edge", Batgirl cade (letteralmente!) da un grattacielo combattendo lo Spaventapasseri. Questo momento ha esposto la sua identità segreta e ha quasi spinto il Commissario Gordon a dare la caccia a Batman.
