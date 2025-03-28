Zonawrestling.net - Harley Cameron: “Amo il wrestling e amo la AEW, è grazie a QT Marshall se sono qui oggi”

Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

La stella emergente dell’AEW racconta come è nata la sua passione per ile il suo viaggio da performer di cabaret a wrestler professionistaLa svolta americana che ha cambiato tutto, nota al pubblico dell’AEW per le sue apparizioni con QTV e le sue collaborazioni con altre superstar, ha recentemente raccontato come sia nata la sua passione per il, un amore sbocciato solo dopo il suo trasferimento negli Stati Uniti.“arrivata in America e poi mitrasferita a Orlando. Come sapete, Orlando è un centro importante per il. Ho iniziato a vedere gli show dal vivo, ad andare ai miei primi spettacoli didi persona e me nesemplicemente innamorata”, ha spiegatodurante una recente intervista.La wrestler ha aggiunto: “Midetta: ‘Cavolo, vivo nel paese dove posso davvero farlo e costruirci una carriera’.