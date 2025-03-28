Harley Cameron | Amo il wrestling e amo la AEW è grazie a QT Marshall se sono qui oggi
La stella emergente dell’AEW racconta come è nata la sua passione per il wrestling e il suo viaggio da performer di cabaret a wrestler professionistaLa svolta americana che ha cambiato tuttoHarley Cameron, nota al pubblico dell’AEW per le sue apparizioni con QTV e le sue collaborazioni con altre superstar, ha recentemente raccontato come sia nata la sua passione per il wrestling, un amore sbocciato solo dopo il suo trasferimento negli Stati Uniti.“sono arrivata in America e poi mi sono trasferita a Orlando. Come sapete, Orlando è un centro importante per il wrestling. Ho iniziato a vedere gli show dal vivo, ad andare ai miei primi spettacoli di wrestling di persona e me ne sono semplicemente innamorata”, ha spiegato Harley Cameron durante una recente intervista.La wrestler ha aggiunto: “Mi sono detta: ‘Cavolo, vivo nel paese dove posso davvero farlo e costruirci una carriera’.
