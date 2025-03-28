Green Edition del Cactus Market ai Giardini Luzzati | torna il mercato del fatto a mano
Sabato 5 e domenica 6 aprile torna ai Giardini Luzzati la Green Edition del Cactus Market, il mercato del fatto a mano con bancarelle, artigianato, workshop, kidz area, yoga, food truck e relax.ProgrammaSabato e domenicaOre 11-20 Market di artigianato-free entryOre 11-19 LudoBike di.
Leggi su Genovatoday.it
Genovatoday.it - Green Edition del Cactus Market ai Giardini Luzzati: torna il mercato del fatto a mano
- Green Edition del Cactus Market ai Giardini Luzzati: torna il mercato del fatto a mano
- SpongeBob e Cactus Plant Flea Market si uniscono a UNIQLO per una collezione UT limited edition
- Weekend a Genova e dintorni: mercatini di Natale, Pirati dei Caruggi, ExhiBricks, campane, Jack Savoretti, ElfoDay e altro
- Cosa fare a Genova e dintorni nel week end: tutti gli appuntamenti per sabato 13 e domenica 14 aprile
- Cactus Market ai Giardini Luzzati, la yellow edition con mercato ed eventi
- Fiera di Natale a Struppa: modifiche a viabilità e bus
- Cactus | Another Green - The Cactus designed in 1972 by Guido Drocco and Franco Mello, an icon of the Italian radical design of the Seventies, acquires two new colors, Another Green and Another White. Another Green is a ... (architonic.com)
Video Green Edition