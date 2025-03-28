Brighton v Nottingham Forest | line-up statistiche e anteprima

Leggi su Justcalcio.com

2025-03-28 16:00:00 Il web non parla d’altro:della partita perNuno Espirito Santo spera che il suo lato dellaa dipossa fare un altro passo importante in quella che è stata una stagione meravigliosa quando visitanonei quarti di finale della Coppa d’Inghilterra domani.Si prevedeva cheavrebbe lottato in questa stagione ma, invece, Nuno li ha seduti al terzo posto in Premier League e sulla rotta per qualificarsi per la Champions League.Il loro prossimo obiettivo è avanzare alla loro prima semifinale della FA Cup dal 1991.Nuno ha dichiarato: “Come gruppo e come club siamo riusciti a cambiare molte cose. Abbiamo battuto record che hanno resistito per 30, 40 anni.“All’improvviso abbiamo un’altra possibilità di rompere un altro; ecco come pensiamo.