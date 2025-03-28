Brighton v Nottingham Forest | line-up statistiche e anteprima
2025-03-28 16:00:00 Il web non parla d’altro:anteprima della partita per Brighton v Nottingham ForestNuno Espirito Santo spera che il suo lato della Foresta di Nottingham possa fare un altro passo importante in quella che è stata una stagione meravigliosa quando visitano Brighton nei quarti di finale della Coppa d’Inghilterra domani.Si prevedeva che Forest avrebbe lottato in questa stagione ma, invece, Nuno li ha seduti al terzo posto in Premier League e sulla rotta per qualificarsi per la Champions League.Il loro prossimo obiettivo è avanzare alla loro prima semifinale della FA Cup dal 1991.Nuno ha dichiarato: “Come gruppo e come club siamo riusciti a cambiare molte cose. Abbiamo battuto record che hanno resistito per 30, 40 anni.“All’improvviso abbiamo un’altra possibilità di rompere un altro; ecco come pensiamo.Leggi su Justcalcio.com
- Premier, Nottingham Forest-Brighton 7-0: video, gol e highlights
- Live Nottingham Forest - Brighton - Premier League: Punteggi & Highlights Calcio - 01/02/2025
- Nottingham Forest-Brighton 7-0: gol e highlights
- Premier League, l'Arsenal batte il Nottingham Forest, il Brighton vince ed è quinto
- Live Brighton & Hove Albion - Nottingham Forest - Premier League: Punteggi & Highlights Calcio - 22/09/2024
- Chi è favorito per la vittoria? Quote Brighton vs. Chelsea
- Pronostico Brighton-Nottingham Forest: vogliono vendicare l’umiliazione - Brighton-Nottingham Forest è un quarto di finale di FA Cup e si gioca sabato alle 18:15: notizie, probabili formazioni e pronostico. (ilveggente.it)
- Brighton v Nottingham Forest: Line-ups, stats and preview - Brighton v Nottingham Forest kicks off at 5.15pm on Saturday and can be watched on BBC1. It can be streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC website. Tough one to call but Brighton will have added ... (101greatgoals.com)
- Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds - FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds - FA Cup quarter-final under the lights on the south coast ... (msn.com)
Video Brighton Nottingham