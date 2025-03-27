Only Murders in the Building | Anche Renée Zellweger nel cast
La quinta stagione della fortunata serie Only Murders in the Building è in produzione, ma a fare notizia è ancora lo strabiliante casting in atto.Dopo le tante emozioni legate al mega annuncio avvenuto ieri relativamente al cast stellare di Avengers: Doomsday, il colosso Disney ha affermato nelle ultime ore (via Empire) che Renée Zellweger si è aggiunta alla prossima serie di episodi di Only Murders in the Building, la fortunata serie in onda su Disney+. L’attrice premio Oscar viene dal viaggio in sala con il film “Bridget Jones – Un amore di ragazzo” e si presenta quindi all’appello carica di grandi aspettative.L’ingaggio della Zellweger è l’ennesima buona notizia (per i fan) in vista di una quinta stagione ricca di grandi aspettative. Di fatto, l’attrice si è aggiunta ad un cast che prima ancora aveva vissuto l’ingresso di attori del calibro di Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key e Téa Leoni.
