Only Murders in the Building | Anche Renée Zellweger nel cast

La quinta stagione della fortunata seriein theè in produzione, ma a fare notizia è ancora lo strabilianteing in atto.Dopo le tante emozioni legate al mega annuncio avvenuto ieri relativamente alstellare di Avengers: Doomsday, il colosso Disney ha affermato nelle ultime ore (via Empire) chesi è aggiunta alla prossima serie di episodi diin the, la fortunata serie in onda su Disney+. L’attrice premio Oscar viene dal viaggio in sala con il film “Bridget Jones – Un amore di ragazzo” e si presenta quindi all’appello carica di grandi aspettative.L’ingaggio dellaè l’ennesima buona notizia (per i fan) in vista di una quinta stagione ricca di grandi aspettative. Di fatto, l’attrice si è aggiunta ad unche prima ancora aveva vissuto l’ingresso di attori del calibro di Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key e Téa Leoni.