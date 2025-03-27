Indetti i comizi elettorali per le Comunali del 25 e 26 maggio | nell’Agrigentino si vota a Realmonte
Sono stati Indetti i comizi elettorali in vista delle Amministrative che si terranno il 25 e il 26 maggio in nove Comuni siciliani. Lo stabilisce un decreto dell’assessore regionale alle Autonomie Locali e alla funzione pubblica Andrea Messina. A essere coinvolti dal voto saranno i seguenti.
Leggi su Agrigentonotizie.it
Agrigentonotizie.it - Indetti i comizi elettorali per le Comunali del 25 e 26 maggio: nell’Agrigentino si vota a Realmonte
Server Error in '/' Application.
Runtime ErrorDescription: An exception occurred while processing your request. Additionally, another exception occurred while executing the custom error page for the first exception. The request has been terminated.
Server Error in '/' Application.
Runtime ErrorDescription: An exception occurred while processing your request. Additionally, another exception occurred while executing the custom error page for the first exception. The request has been terminated.
Video Indetti comizi