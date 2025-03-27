Lidentita.it - Hot parade

Sale: Pax Europea. Il tempismo è tutto. Proprio mentre gli Usa si sfilano dalle guerre in Europa, l’Ue, l’istituzione nata per garantirci la pace e che ci ha fatto vivere in pace per 70 anni, se ne esce coi consigli alle famiglie per le crisi “climatiche” e militari. Fate scorte, compratevi le batterie, fate qualcosa. . HotL'Identità.