Chi era Sacheen Littlefeather l’attivista indiana che nel 1973 prese l’Oscar al posto di Marlon Brando
Sacheen Littlefeather, Piccola Piuma, nata Marie Louise Cruz il 14 novembre 1946 a Salinas, California, è stata un’attrice e attivista per i diritti dei nativi americani. Da ragazza adottò il nome Sacheen Littlefeather per onorare le sue origini apache e yaqui, rivendicando l’eredità paterna. Tuttavia, dopo la sua scomparsa alcune sue sorelle ebbero da ridire sulla questione sostenendo che la famiglia non avesse in realtà tali discendenze.Quale che sia la verità, la sua figura si legò indissolubilmente a quell’immaginario. Tanto da diventare nota al mondo quando il 27 marzo 1973, durante la 45.ma cerimonia degli Academy Awards, salì sul palco in vece di Marlon Brando, ritirando al posto suo il premio come Miglior Attore per Il padrino. L’attore rifiutò l’Oscar in segno di protesta contro la rappresentazione stereotipata dei nativi americani nell’industria cinematografica.
